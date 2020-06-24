Coaches sent no inappropriate text messages or emails in nearly nine months of messages to student-athletes following a review of messages obtained by The Daily Item through a Right to Know Request.
But the Shamokin Area School District may have broken its own electronic communication policy, according to documents.
After nearly nine months and an investigation by the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office, the district complied with a Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item on the district for text messages and emails between paid coaches and players.
The district was ordered by the state Office of Open Records (OOR) to turn over the documents in March but the district failed to obey the state order causing the newspaper to request the district attorney's office to open an investigation.
The same request to eight other Valley school districts was made in August. Line Mountain School District denied the request but eventually complied when the OOR ruled that the district must turn over the records. District Right to Know officer Karen Colangelo denied the newspaper's request in August.
Shikellamy School District also denied the request, but days later decided to comply and turned over the information.
The Northumberland County District Attorney's Office began an investigation into the text messages and emails and after a nearly month-long probe determined the district failed to comply with the state order.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz does not comment on investigations but his office met with The Daily Item at the conclusion of the probe in mid-May.
No evidence of any messages or emails were deleted by coaches or administrators, the district attorney's office told the newspaper.
The probe consisted of interviews with various coaches and district leaders.
Shortly after the investigation, the district complied with the order and turned over several hundred text messages and emails that showed coaches and players communicating.
A search of the records by the newspaper showed that at times coaches would text in a group setting and other times in an individual setting. No inappropriate messages were sent in the documents provided to the newspaper.
The district does have a policy on coaches texting student-athletes.
Policy 824 states, "All electronic communications from coaches and advisors to team or club members shall be sent in a single communication to all participating team or club members except for communications concerning an individual student's medical or academic privacy matters in which case the communications will be copied to the building principal. In the case of sports teams under the direction of the athletic director, such medical or academic communications shall also be copied to the athletic director."
District solicitor Tim Bowers did not respond to requests for comment on whether or not the district addressed coaches about breaking policy or if permission was granted in certain cases.
The district has refused to comment to The Daily Item on any Right to Know issues and told investigators the requests for public information by the newspaper were a nuisance.
OOR Executive Director Erik Arneson said Right to Know requests should not be ignored.
"Agencies have two options when the Office of Open Records orders them to release records: release the records, or appeal the case to court. An agency that decides to ignore the OOR's order instead is, in my view, clearly operating in bad faith and in grave danger of being sanctioned by a court," he said.
"Although some sanctions could already be imposed, I strongly support an amendment to the Right to Know Law which would specifically allow a court to impose a civil penalty of $500 per day against any agency that fails to comply with an order under the RTKL, including a Final Determination from the OOR. It's unfortunate that such an amendment is necessary, but I believe it is."
The Daily Item Editor Dennis Lyons said waiting on the information from the district was unnecessary.
"Unfortunately it took this long to get the information when other districts provided the same information we requested, most of them immediately," he said.