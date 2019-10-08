SUNBURY — Two Sunbury businesses are offering a $1,000 reward to whoever can provide information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for damaging light fixtures on a pier behind the wall at the Riverfront.
On Tuesday, Councilman Jim Eister announced vandals smashed two decorative light fixtures by knocking them over, leaving wires exposed and causing one of the decorative panels on the floor of the pier to be busted out.
Sunbury Motor Company and Zimmerman Motors are now offering $1,000 reward to anyone who has information that will lead to the arrest and conviction.
"We wanted to help out the city in this disgusting act," Sunbury Motor Co. representative Cory Fasold said. "We would hope this kind of stuff wouldn't happen and we want those responsible to pay for what they did."
Eister said he was appreciative to Sunbury Motors Co., and Bob Zimmerman, of Zimmerman Motors.
"They always step up to the plate and help us," he said. "I want to thank Sunbury Motors Co., and Bob Zimmerman for all they do. I hope someone would step up and provide us with information, not because of a reward but because this shouldn't happen in our community."
Mayor Kurt Karlovich also thanked Sunbury Motor Company and Bob Zimmerman.
"This is another fantastic reason to be part of Sunbury because we have such great businesses always willing to help us out," Karlovich said.
This is the second time in two years in which damage was done behind the wall. In July 2018, the gazebo along Front Street had its wooden railings broken.
Eister said that damage cost the city about $500.
To date, no one has been charged with last year's vandalism.
Sunbury Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Northumberland County 911 or city police at 570-286-4584.