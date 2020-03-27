SUNBURY — A tractor-trailer traveling on Snydertown Road early Thursday rolled onto its side, dumping debris across both lanes of the road.
The Stoneroad Trucking rig crashed just after 6 a.m., closing the road for close to 8 hours.
It was not known if there were injuries. A report from state police at Stonington was unavailable Thursday night.
According to emergency radio communications, the crash occurred in Upper Augusta Township near 2237 Snydertown Road. The road was closed from Anthracite Road to the Sunbury city limit as crews cleaned up a large amount of debris that was dumped out of the back of the rig.
A detour was in place using Main Street, Route 61 and Black Mills Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The road was closed until after 2 p.m. for cleanup.