I would like to start by thanking my family for their continued support throughout my academic career. I wouldn’t be standing here today without their sacrifices and love. I’d also like to thank my friends, teachers, and the Danville administration for providing me with the experiences needed to excel in the next stages of my life.
Danville’s storied history is a product of iron T-rail production. It’s why we’re the Ironmen. It’s why we’re known for creating the iron T-rail responsible for connecting the east and west sides of the Transcontinental Railroad at Promontory Summit, Utah. Iron T-rail production made Danville into the town we know today.
For many of my peers, Danville has been the town where we have learned, had fun, and grown up. For me, it’s been the place where I’ve pursued my passions and made by closest friends. Though I am grateful for the safety and support of my childhood, growing up and attending school in 21st-century America is less than perfect. The conveniences of modern society are tempered by new challenges: increased inequalities, climate change, and violence in our schools, to name a few. Old fears have been replaced by new ones.
I can remember when one of those new fears entered my life. Like many other second-grade students, I had very few concerns. I would ride the bus to school, complete my daily reading and math problems, play on the swings, and eventually found myself getting off of the bus. I never expected to worry about anything at the primary school except what was for lunch or who I would spend recess with. One day, however, I learned there were bigger problems than not having an open swing. My day went routinely until I walked home from the bus stop and saw my mom standing at the door with tears in her eyes. She embraced me with relief. That day was the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Like generations before, we ask ourselves: What are we doing wrong? What can we do better? How can we rise to meet the complex issues facing us?
Though Danville’s history was built on the invention of the iron T-rail, modern train tracks no longer use iron. Iron T-rails, while strong for Danville’s economy, lacked strength under the pressure of American transportation. They were composed of iron ore and large amounts of impurities like sulfur or phosphorus. These impurities made the iron weak. As the dependency on railroads increased, the T-rails were not able to keep up with the physical demands required to keep heavy trains running. Rail companies eventually decided that they had to replace the iron T-rails with a stronger material. They chose steel, an alloy of iron that contains certain amounts of carbon. The process of forging steel removes the impurities that cause iron alone to be weak. Steel does a much better job at holding up to the demands of the railroad. Switching to steel T-rails took business away from Danville’s iron T-rail production, yet it led to a much stronger and safer railroad.
Now I turn to my classmates. We may be one of the most resilient classes to pass through these doors. As Allie described, we’ve faced so much adversity during our education. But we’re also in the position to face adversity head-on. Go to the polls. Be an advocate for the issues that matter to you. Don’t stop until the problem is solved. Let’s fight for a future of steel; a future full of strength that’s only possible if we have the courage to take on new challenges with new strategies. Let’s be the agents of change. Let’s forge on in a new direction.
Again congratulations to all of my peers and their families on this amazing achievement. You leave Danville with the tools to make an immediate and lasting impact in the world. I’m hopeful that someday our actions will lead to safer schools for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come.