Ritz-Craft Custom Homes implemented safety protocols to protect its staff from COVID-19 and as the modular home manufacturer eyes the reopening of a newly renovated plant, it will have more employees to mind.
Four staffers tested positive for COVID-19 since late July and all recovered and returned to work, according to Regional Vice President Paul Lindsley and Human Resources Safety Director Bob Delsite.
The employees didn’t work side-by-side and weren’t located in the same parts of the Mifflinburg plant, Delsite said.
“We’re not coming up with any cluster,” Delsite said of having avoided further spread in the plant.
The company follows federal guidelines for operating in the pandemic and sought independent consulting in risk management to review and refine company policies, Lindsley said. Employees are asked to screen themselves for symptoms before arriving at the plant and if they’re feeling ill, they’re asked to stay home, Delsite said. They’re screened on arrival, too, including having their temperatures taken, he said.
Employees must wear face coverings, are asked to use sanitizing stations throughout the plant and also must sanitize their tools and work surfaces before ending their shifts. The plant itself is fogged weekly with a disinfectant, Delsite said.
“We really need people to be very forthright with us. We feel very fortunate that these people,” Lindsley said of employees taking extra precautions when feeling symptomatic or potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus, “they’re coming back with negative testing and we’re able to get them back into the facility.”
Ritz-Craft currently operates one plant in Mifflinburg, Plant 3, where about 175 people work. Another 45 staffers work in the office.
The company is in the process of opening its Plant 2 facility. It’s remodeled and the company is looking to hire 50 employees initially: check the Employment section of www.ritz-craft.com.
“We have a new line of homes we’re coming out with and things are busting loose,” Delsite said.
Lindsley said the housing market is “booming” and has been through the summer. A backlog of business built up, he said, and more business is expected following an industry builders show in late October.
“We want to hire in a big way right now,” Lindsley said.