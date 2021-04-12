Ritz-Craft Custom Homes looks to hire about 50 workers for its recently renovated Plant 2 as the modular home manufacturer works to keep pace with new orders.
On-the-spot job interviews are offered to anyone who shows up from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Ritz-Craft, 11 Industrial Park Road, Mifflinburg. Starting wage begins at $17 hourly and rises based on experience, and the company is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $2,000.
The company is looking to hire carpenters, plumbers, electricians, painters, utility and service technicians, drywall finishers and sanders, roofing and siding installers, supervisors, drafting technicians and other office staff.
Ritz-Craft gutted and updated its Plant 2 with state-of-the-art equipment, according to Elyssa Snyder, marketing specialist. The plant is used to manufacture its Master-Class homes, a line of family homes marketed on affordability as well as quality.
The new plant is meant to improve the overall culture for the employees, Snyder said. It's equipped with a lunchroom and lounge styled to match what would be found at a restaurant, she said.
“The demand is so high, we’re using (two) plants full-time to get homes out,” Snyder said.
The company had looked to hire about 100 new workers but filled about half of the available openings so far, Snyder said.
Bob Delsite, human resources safety director, said Ritz-Craft has a healthy backlog of orders, way beyond the 4 to 5 weeks that had been normal.
Delsite said it’s been challenging to fill the vacancies — an experience shared by many employers across the Valley. By holding a job fair on Saturday, Delsite said he’s hopeful it will allow more flexibility for those currently employed and unemployed to explore a new opportunity.
“At one point in time, I could have hired 40 people in two weeks. You just don’t see that now,” Delsite said.
Job-seekers are asked to bring identification and, if available, a resume. Among the benefits offered at Ritz-Craft is health insurance at a cost to the employee as low as $15 weekly. The company offers a 4 percent match on 401K contributions along with paid holidays and vacation. An additional $100 voucher is offered to all who are hired as a result of the job fair.