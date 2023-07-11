MIFFLINBURG — Ritz-Trans Trucking Company has acquired the Mifflinburg Auto-Sales Inc. Service Center Building at 1001 Chestnut Street, in Mifflinburg.
Ritz-Trans Trucking specializes in modular and manufactured home transportation.
Ritz-Trans will relocate to the original car sales building with its 25-truck fleet to enable continued growth. The Ritz-Trans Trucking Company expansion will also broaden public offerings to include oil changes, inspections and other car maintenance needs.
“We are excited about the growth of our company and the relocation to a larger facility,” says Chris Lucas, Ritz- Trans general manager.
“Our expansion offers us a new journey to provide services to the Mifflinburg area," Lucas said. "This new building offers ease of communication between the different departments within our company. We look forward to being more involved with the Mifflinburg community as we open our doors to the public.”