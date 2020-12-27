By Rick Dandes
SUNBURY — The waters of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, which neared flood stage on Friday and Saturday is receding, said a meteorologist on Sunday night.
Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski of AccuWeather in State College warned Sunday, however, that a weather system could potentially become a “heavy rain event” and approach the Valley on Thursday and Friday.
“Maybe not a good way to start 2021,” he said wryly. “The next few days will be dry and the River depths will decrease, but we’ll need to keep a strong watch on Thursday night into Friday.”
Most water depths peaked over the weekend, and are now well below flood level at various Valley towns, he said.
As of Sunday night, Bloomsburg, which floods at 19 ft. hit 19.4 Saturday night, but by Sunday night is down to 17.7 ft. West Milton measured 10.4 feet, the flood level is 19 ft.; Lewisburg was at 11.1 ft., with a flood level at 18; Sunbury-Selinsgrove measured 20.6 ft., with a flood level at 24 ft.
“It’s good that we now will have a few dry days,” Pydynowski said. “But more rain is coming.”