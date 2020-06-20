Riverside police seek missing children, charge mother

Police seek any information about the disappearance of Dana and Danny Hadidi, two children from Riverside in Northumberland County who were last seen June 11 in their town.
The children reportedly are with their mother, Sawsan Hadidi, 39, who had been driving a purple 2012 Toyota Scion with Virginia registration UUA4239.
Police suspect the woman in their disappearance. Patrolman Brad Harvey of the Riverside Police Department filed charges Tuesday against Sawsan Hadidi: two counts each of interference with custody of children, endangering the welfare of children and concealment of whereabouts of a child.
Charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge William Cole, Mount Carmel.
The U.S. Marshals Service and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting in the case, according to Riverside Police.
Danny Hadidi is 4 years old while Dana Hadidi is 3 months old. Both have dark brown hair and brown eyes. Police believe they’re at risk of harm or injury.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 570-275-4305 or the East Central Emergency Network at 570-784-6300.