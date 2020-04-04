LEWISBURG — The RiverStage Community Theatre President Jove Graham said the show must go on for the theatre's June production of "Monty Python's Spamalot."
In response to COVID-19, the theatre will host its first-ever virtual online auditions for the musical comedy on Sunday and Monday. With the show being more than 10 weeks away, Graham said they didn't yet want to cancel or postpone the show as they had to do for their April production of Twelve Angry Men.
"We want to give people something to look forward to," said Graham. "This show is funny, people love it and it gives everybody in the show an opportunity to shine and provide a good laugh. Assuming things will get better, we know people will be anxious to get out and socialize."
The auditions will be held using the free Zoom Meeting app, and audition details, including step-by-step instructions on how to participate, can be found on the theatre’s website at www.riverstagetheatre.org. Auditioners will be asked to sing a prepared song, read scenes from the script, and answer questions about their prior experience, skills, and any scheduling conflicts. Interested auditioners may contact auditions@riverstagetheatre.org with any questions.
The actors are looking forward to auditioning.
"This is a show I missed twice, and I'm not going to do it again if I can help it," said Nick Buckman, of Catawissa. "We'll see how it plays out. I think it's the best solution we can come up with in the current circumstances without postponing or canceling the whole thing."
Buckman, who played the title character in RiverStage's "Cyrano" in February, said he "absolutely loves this show and desperately wants to do it."
Donnie Mapes, of Milton, said it's an "interesting and different way" to go about auditioning, especially for local theatre. The Voice, American Idol and other reality shows have been doing video auditions for years, he said.
"I do think that there may be some aspects that may get lost due to the virtual aspect of it, such as stage presence and visualization, but in the state of the world we’re in, to still offer the ability to recapture some part of our lives and normalcy, and give those auditioning the opportunity to have something to look forward to upon reentry to society is the bee’s knees," said Mapes.
Graham will be joined by musical director Diane Scott, producer Trey Casimir and stage manager Amy Casimir in reviewing the auditions. They will be doing separate video calls into Zoom from their homes.
"It's going to be an experiment for sure," he said. "A lot more people have gotten comfortable in the last couple weeks with online video and meetings. It's become part of our new normal. We thought we would give it a try."
Anyone chosen for the production will be given scripts and soundtracks digitally. Choreography will be filmed and sent via video to the actors. Once things get better in five or six weeks, in-person rehearsals can begin, said Graham.
"If the situation is the same or worse, then we can talk about canceling the show, but we think it's too early right now," he said.
Based on the classic comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," “Spamalot” spoofs big-budget Broadway musicals while re-imagining King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail in a world full of killer rabbits, coconuts, dancing knights, and rude Frenchmen, in a hilarious, over-the-top comedic style. Due to some mature humor, it is not recommended for small children to audition, but teens and adults of all experience levels are welcome, said Graham.
Live auditions on the Internet are open to anyone and will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. The show is planned for June 19-28 at Greenspace Center in Lewisburg.