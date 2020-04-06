Cason Morgan said he sat nervously in front of a webcam on Monday night, more aware of himself than any other audition he's ever been to in two years.
On Monday, the Lycoming College junior from Danville was one of 21 people who auditioned over two nights for the RiverStage Community Theatre's June production of "Spamalot." In response to COVID-19, the theater hosted its first-ever virtual online auditions through Zoom for the musical comedy on Sunday and Monday.
"It's definitely more nerve-wracking," said Morgan after his audition on Monday night. "Being able to see yourself in the webcam and in the little box on your computer, and knowing there will be audio distortion is anxiety-inducing. I'm constantly judging myself."
Olivia Beattie, a sophomore from Lewisburg Area High School, said she had the opposite reaction.
"I feel it was a lot more comforting," said Beattie. "You're in your own home, and all your stuff is around you. I think it went pretty well. I'm really happy with it."
Based on the classic comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," “Spamalot” spoofs big-budget Broadway musicals while re-imagining King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail in a world full of killer rabbits, coconuts, dancing knights, and rude Frenchmen, in a hilarious, over-the-top comedic style. Due to some mature humor, it is not recommended for small children to audition, but teens and adults of all experience levels are welcome, said theatre President Jove Graham.
Using Zoom and its breakout sessions feature, those who auditioned were able to have their own private virtual room with the Graham and musical director Diane Scott. Producer Trey Casimir and stage manager Amy Casimir handled the check-ins in the waiting room; Casimir used a whiteboard to write everyone's names down as they came into the room.
"The actual audition was very personalized, I guess you could say," said Donnie Mapes, of Milton, who auditioned Sunday night. "Singing and line reading altogether took about 10 minutes. One actor, Glenn Wilson, was actually dialed in while on stay-at-home orders in Florida. To me, the process was definitely a way I could see being done in conjunction with in-person auditions. But there-in again lies the issue of presence and full ability."
Megan Fisher, of Shamokin Dam, said she got dressed up for the audition in order to boost her confidence.
"It was a really cool and fun concept," she said. "I was just as comfortable in this than in person. It's a good substitution in light of what's going on right now."
Graham said he was pleased with the results.
"I was so impressed," he said. "We had so many people who did a fantastic job. It's not the ideal setting, but the music director and I were so impressed with everyone. We're really excited and hope it can be produced in June."
Graham said the cast should be selected by this time next week. Anyone chosen for the production will be given scripts and soundtracks digitally. Choreography will be filmed and sent via video to the actors. Once things get better in five or six weeks, in-person rehearsals can begin, said Graham.