Safety precautions prevent visitors inside RiverWoods’ Nursing Care Center in Lewisburg, so staff and loved ones planned an outdoors visit Thursday for a U.S. Navy veteran celebrating his 102nd birthday.
Carl Phillips stood behind a door at the facility where he lives and returned a salute from members of the American Legion Post 182 color guard from the other side of the glass. He listened as five members of the Lewisburg High School marching band performed a rendition of “Anchors Aweigh,” the Navy’s march song.
Phillips waved to U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and smiled as the congressman presented a Certificate of Recognition. Later, though separated by a window, Phillips spent time with relatives who visited to celebrate his birthday.
“I have a wonderful family and I am very thankful they came to my birthday celebration today. My son, Jack, came from New York to be here,” Phillips told a RiverWoods staffer, visitation restrictions preventing an in-person interview.
Such restrictions enacted at nursing and long-term care facilities are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among seniors and those with pre-existing medical conditions. They’re at the highest risk of illness and death due to the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Phillips was a “Sea Bee” in the Navy during World War II, having served in the 115th Naval Construction Battalion. He served in New Guinea and the Philippines. After the war, he worked as an RV repairman until his retirement and has lived at RiverWoods since May 2015.
Richard Chalmers, the adjutant for Post 182 and commander of the 18th District in Pennsylvania, led the Color Guard. Like Phillips, Chalmers is a Navy veteran. He presented Phillips a Certificate of Honor from the Legion.
“It doesn’t change the significance. It makes it a little less personal but it’s better than doing nothing,” Chalmers said of the precautions that prevented an in-person presentation.
“I just think it’s great to be able to be here and celebrate with him since he did serve us, and it’s our time to give back to him now even if it’s a pandemic,” said Alisa Lo, who played clarinet with the band.
Born in Wesleyville, Phillips and his wife, Jeannie, were married more than 77 years before she passed away in 2017. Phillips has four children and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom visited Thursday.
Phillips received a chocolate cake decorated in red, white and blue, and also received numerous cards and gifts from the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Committee, including a Sea Bee hat, which he put on as soon as he received it.
“I don’t really feel that old. I slow down a bit every year, but I don’t feel 102,” Phillips said.