SUNBURY — Boyles Run Road in Lower Augusta Township will be closed for nine days, beginning today, in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project, according to PennDOT officials.
Boyles Run Road will be closed daily between Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road) and Johnson Road, officials said.
A detour using Route 147, Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road), and Dornsife Mountain Road, will be in place daily while work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution, officials said.