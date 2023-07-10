A two-month street project that includes resurfacing, bridge preservation and sidewalk upgrades begins today in Northumberland.
The project will be done in three phases across Water Street/Route 11 and Route 147 in the borough.
Contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will begin base repairs today followed by milling work on northbound Water Street in Northumberland from King Street to C Street. This work will be performed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The following week, from July 17-21, day work will be done on curbs and intersections at Orange and Hanover streets, including building new ADA-accessible sidewalks and curbs. There will also be work along Route 147 from South Second Street to the bridge that spans Shamokin Creek. Those projects are also scheduled to be daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beginning Sunday, July 30, night work begins, running from 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. New Enterprise will oversee the $2.3 million resurfacing, bridge preservation and ADA upgrade project. Once resurfacing is completed, the contractor will install pavement markings and signing upgrades throughout the project area.
This project is expected to be completed by late September, weather permitting, PennDOT said.