DANVILLE — A portion of Valley West Road will be closed beginning this week in Valley Township, Montour County, for a pipe replacement project.
Beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday, Valley West Road will be closed between Klondike Road and Route 54, while a PennDOT maintenance crew replaces pipes. Work will be performed between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. A detour using Route 54 and Klondike Road will be in place while work is being performed.
On Nov. 1 and 2, Valley West Road will also be closed between Klondike Road and Route 54.