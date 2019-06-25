MILTON — Rolling roadblocks are scheduled today and Wednesday in West Chillisquaque Township from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. in both directions of Route 147, between Shakespeare Road and Industrial Park Road.
The roadblocks are needed, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson said, "so a contractor can pull new power lines across the highway." Should inclement weather delay this work, Thompson said, it will be completed on Thursday. Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
— RICK DANDES