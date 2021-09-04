NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Motorists are advised that rolling roadblocks will begin next week on I-180 between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for beam installation of the Eighth Street Bridge.
On Tuesday through Thursday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will set the beams for the Eighth Street bridge, spanning I-180. Motorists can expect rolling roadblocks in 15-minute increments. Motorists should expect delays in travel.
Motorists are advised there is still a lane restriction on I-180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and I-80 in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed in both directions.
This is part of the mill and paving project of both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180 in Delaware and Turbot Townships. Work includes bridge rehabilitation work at the bridges spanning Route 44 (near the Watsonton/McEwensville exit) and the bridges spanning Route 1007 (just north of the Interstate 80 interchange) and replacement of the Eighth Street bridge (Route 1006). Eighth Street is closed between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township. A detour using Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) and Route 44 will be in place while work is being performed.
Additional work includes pipe replacement on Route 254 under Route 147 and milling and resurfacing a section of Interstate 80 where the Interstate 180 eastbound ramp connects with the Interstate 80 westbound.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million mill and resurface, bridge rehabilitation, and bridge replacement project. Work is expected to be completed by Nov. 22, weather permitting.