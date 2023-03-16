DANVILLE — Maintenance Crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will pick up liter next week along Interstate 80 and Route 54, weather permitting.
The pick up dates are Mar. 20-24 during daylight hours at the following locations: Interstate 80 between the Northumberland County line and the Columbia County line; and Route 54 between Interstate 80 and Danville.
There will be no impacts to traffic during litter cleanup activities., PennDOT said. Motorists are reminded to slow down, drive with caution, be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicle, and watch for workers near the roadway, along interchanges and entrance/exit ramps.