NEW COLUMBIA — Three weeks of roadwork began Monday on Interstate 80 in West Buffalo and White Deer Townships, Union County, according to PennDOT.
The contracting firm HRI Inc. is repairing the centerline joint and shoulders in the eastbound and westbound lanes. PennDOT said motorists should expect alternating single-lane closures: eastbound between mile markers 199 and 202, near the Mile Run exit; westbound between mile markers 207 and 204.
Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours and is expected to finish July 24, weather permitting.