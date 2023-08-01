MIDDLEBURG — A road resurfacing project on Route 104 will take about a month to complete.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew has begun repair work on Route 104 between New Berlin Highway in Middleburg Borough and just north of Bowersox Road in Penns Creek, Snyder County.
Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. The project includes milling and resurfacing the roadway and is expected to be completed at the end of August.