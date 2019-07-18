NORTHUMBERLAND — The road to and from Sunbury via the Priestley Bridge will be closed on the Northumberland Borough side, starting at noon Friday through midday Monday, due to construction work upgrading the King Street railroad crossing.
A detour will be in effect. Northbound Route 147 traffic will use Route 61 north from Sunbury to Route 11 north in Shamokin Dam to Route 147 north in Northumberland.
Southbound traffic will use the existing detour, which is Route 11 south from Northumberland to Shamokin Dam and Route 61 south to Route 147 south in Sunbury.
Work at the railroad crossing is expected to be completed and the road open to northbound traffic by noon on Monday.
The timing for the closure of the intersection at Priestley Avenue and King Street was moved to this weekend to avoid conflict with the Sunbury Celebration, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson.
"The work is going to be the same," said North Shore Railroad spokesperson Loni Briner. "The work was moved back a week at the request of Rep. (Lynda) Culver and the state. PennDOT was able to get all their contractors to accommodate the change."
Culver, R-108, Sunbury, said she and city officials were worried about traffic delays, especially after the popular fireworks celebration.
PennDOT has been cognizant in the past with community events, including the annual Pineknotter Days in Northumberland, said Culver.
PennDOT will resume the next phase of its $14 million Duke Street road project Monday. At that time, drivers will be able to get to Northumberland from Sunbury through the Priestley Bridge, but it will be closed to traffic coming from Northumberland to Sunbury.
"There will be a one-way detour between Packer Island and Water Street, and not ending until Labor Day," said Thompson.
The next phase of the project involves road work on King Street in the area from the bridge to the traffic light at Water Street. The work must start then to be finished by Thanksgiving, he said.