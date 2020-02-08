Celebrate the Roaring Twenties in 2020, and help preserve a singular piece of local history.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host its first fundraising gala, A Roaring ’20s Event at 7 p.m. on February 15, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Tickets are $75 and provide a buffet dinner that includes Shade Mountain Winery wine and Rusty Rail beer, a cash bar, fun activities and dancing.
Tickets must be bought in advance by Tuesday. Tickets are available at Tack Room, Inc., in Vicksburg, or Heritage Printers and Dr. Dave Holman’s office, both in Mifflinburg. Tickets are also available online at the “Mifflinburg Buggy Museum’s” Facebook page or by texting 570-713-9202.
Music will be provided by TRIP the LIGHT Party Band, based in Williamsport.
“The thing that really sets us apart is that we are an eight-piece horn-based party band,” said Keith Bashnick, drummer and band manager. “That makes us very versatile. We play anything from the ’70s right on up to today.”
“People are really coming through for this,” said Eva Linke, chairperson and board member of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, “This should end up being one of the biggest fundraisers for the Buggy Museum.”
The Gable House Bakery and Cowgirl Cheesecake will provide special desserts. Along with the buffet and dancing, there will be silent and live auctions with more than 50 donations from local and outside businesses. Auction items include overnight stays at local lodges and hotels. Gift baskets include Pompeii Street Soap Company, Reiff’s Nursery & Greenhouse, Country Farm & Home Gift and Garden Center and even an opportunity to spend time with artist Lucas Southerton learning how to create a stick dulcimer or Native American flute or knife.
Guests are encouraged to promote the spirit of the 1920’s theme by dressing in period clothing. Don your best gangster, prohibitionist, flapper or Gatsby outfit and participate in the costume contests.
Music from the era will fill the air during dinner, and guests will hear a brief history of the museum. Four tables offering special perks and seating eight people are offered at $2,000 for those wishing to become VIP supporters of the museum. Currently, the Buggy Museum is run entirely by volunteers and receives no local, state or federal funding.
“The museum is a huge part of Mifflinburg, the history,” said Roxanne Kopelcheck, event manager for the Rusty Rail. “The people, the community and its ties to all of Mifflinburg make the museum a part of all who live and pass through this quaint little part of central PA.”
“It sounds like a lot of money,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director of Mifflinburg Heritage Revitalization Association. “But it’s for a good cause, and the money will be staying in town. The Buggy Museum brings a lot of people into town. It’s our thing. We would hate to lose it.”
The Rusty Rail is an appropriate place for this event because it started as the Mifflinburg Body Company and went from making horse carriages to car, truck and school bus bodies.
“Mifflinburg had the most buggies per capita (than any other town) in the United States,” Linke said. “Hence the nickname, Buggytown, USA. The Buggy Museum is the only one that has an intact workshop that is open to the public.”
The Roaring ’20s Event is being supported by Gold Sponsors Rusty Rail Brewing Company, the Mifflinburg Bank & Trust Company, Art of Living Design Studio and Heritage Printers.
“The benefit is a way to give back to the town and to honor those who left their mark on Mifflinburg,” Kopelcheck said. “The evening will be filled with fun, dancing and a shared commitment of the community.”