Diana and Dennis Robinson, of Winfield, a couple whose collective work in public service left an indelible mark on the Valley, spent 41 years together in marriage and died last week one day apart.
Dennis Robinson, 77, died Friday. His wife, “Dee,” 70, followed one day later. They had three children and two grandchildren.
They worked in public-facing roles roughly as long as they were married.
Diana “Dee” Robinson served as chief clerk of Union County. She first gained employment with the county in 1978 when she became an administrative assistant to then-District Attorney Graham Showalter. One year later, she joined Domestic Relations in the same role. Within four months, she was promoted to chief clerk — the county’s lead administrator — a position she held until her death.
Robinson saw the county through in the transition from paper to electronic ballots and was instrumental in the acquisition of the county’s administrative office building and its resource center. She was remembered for a tireless work ethic, exhaustive knowledge of government function and a stern demeanor betrayed by her humor and loyalty.
Nancy Troester, a county administrative assistant, worked with Diana Robinson for more than two decades. She reflected on the woman’s passion for family and pets and how she took a genuine interest in the personal lives of her colleagues.
“She told you what she thought and you either liked it or didn’t like it. She always had your back, too. If she agreed with you or believed in you, she always had your back,” Troester said.
Dennis Robinson led SEDA-COG for all but three years of the 44 years he spent with the public-private partnership. He guided its growth to an 11-county service area including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union. The organization had a staff of 13 when he joined in 1973, growing to 94 employees when he retired as executive director in September 2017.
Bill Seigel is Dennis Robinson’s successor at SEDA-COG. In a eulogy posted to the organization’s Facebook page, Seigel described him as a “giant,” one whose capability to hire an innovative staff allowed for SEDA-COG to grow its programs and service.
“If ever you drove the roads, drank the water, sought and found employment, started or managed a business, dialed 911, used emergency services, or received financial help with improved housing, Dennis’ fingerprint is on your life,” Seigel wrote.
“The quality of life in central Pennsylvania today is far different today than it was in 1974 when Dennis entered our region. And, although he didn’t do it alone (no one could have), he influenced much of this change.”
The Union County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday morning for a work session. On the agenda was the matter of the position of chief clerk.
Diana Robinson had been on medical leave since April. She was ill but she sought time to care for her husband. Shawn McLaughlin served as acting clerk in the months since.
The commissioners discussed keeping McLaughlin in the position temporarily until the job description is redefined and a new employee is hired. McLaughlin isn’t expected to compete for the position and likely will return full-time to the role of planning and economic development director. Since the meeting was a work session, any action must wait until next Tuesday’s 2 p.m. regular meeting of the board.
“You didn’t want to be on the wrong side of her, and I say that lovingly,” Commissioner John Showers said. “I think what I remember the most is how up until the last few years, she spent endless hours here. You couldn’t get her out of here.”
“Her and I butted heads at times. Dee and I always had love and respect for each other,” Commissioner Preston Boop said.
Commissioner John Mathias described her as “thorough and thoughtful,” someone he learned much from.
“In large measure, this was her life. She was very proud of what she had done here,” Mathias said.