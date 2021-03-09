SUNBURY — Rockefeller Township residents will not be getting Zerbe Township police coverage after township supervisors decided to pull a motion that would have cost taxpayers $21,600 for patrol officers.
Supervisors Colin Clayberger, Julie Powell and Paula Greco listened to the near 40 people at February's township meeting over concerns of having to pay for Zerbe Township police coverage on top of already having Stonington state police coverage.
Clayberger addressed Tuesday night's crowd inside the Rockefeller Township Municipal Building, of nearly 20 residents by saying the proposal is now off the table.
"We have no plans on discussing this again at this time," he said.
The ordinance was a topic of discussion for the past few months, which would have given Rockeffer Township 45 hours a month of police coverage from Zerbe Township, Clayberger said.
Supervisors agreed to table a vote last month after residents showed up with concerns.
One of those was Matt Fry, who said suggested to the board in February that residents were not prepared for the meeting and had no time to discuss the issue with the supervisors.
On Tuesday, Fry asked the board how long the vote would be tabled for and if a discussion were to resume on police coverage of the 46 miles in Rockefeller Township, would residents be made aware.
Clayberger said the discussion of police in the township will be indefinitely put on hold and Powell explained the township is revamping its website which would allow for residents to see what is going on in the township.
Resident Dean Ross thanked the board for their work.
"This is a thankless job you all have," Ross said. "People only attend when you aren't doing your jobs, so be thankful."
Ross also complimented Powell and said she is out getting grant money all the time.
Ross asked Powell how much the township has received, to which Powell told the crowd that in 10 years she was able to secure $600,000 worth of grant funding for various projects.
"Thank you and we continue to try to do all we can," she said.