LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Utility work will slow traffic on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Rolling roadblocks will be in place on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Liberty Township Sunday. Traffic between exit 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville) and exits 224 (Route 54/Danville) will be affected, PennDOT said.
Contractor MJ Electric will be slowing traffic between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday while performing utility work on both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 218, according to the department.
PennDOT said traffic will be slowed for about 15 minutes at a time and the delays will be random throughout the day while the work is performed.