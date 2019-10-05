NEW COLUMBIA — Students from Milton spent Friday morning in a warehouse, touring GAF Industry, a manufacturer of roofing equipment, as part of National Manufacturing Day.
Milton High School teachers Doug Walter, who teaches construction trades, and Rebecca Krall, who teaches drafting, led a group of 13 Milton students "who had expressed an interest in manufacturing " to the GAF facility on Old Route 15, in New Columbia.
"The trip wasn't mandatory," Walter said.
National Manufacturing Day celebrates modern manufacturing and Stephen M. D'Ettorre, Deputy Secretary for Technology and Innovation, Pa. Dept. of Community and Economic Development, began the session saying "it is so nice to see these young people interested in manufacturing."
Manufacturing accounts for about 10 percent of the state's workforce, or 600,000 jobs, D'Ettorre said. "There are a lot of great jobs out there, and I'm not referring to assembly line jobs."
"Another object today," he said, "is to show that manufacturing is a 'cool' field to go into. There is a lot of opportunity, both in day-to-day responsibilities and then in professional growth, in manufacturing. You can make a career of it. You can retire in manufacturing."
Michael Widerquist, plant manager, talked about GAF's industry reach. "More homes and businesses in the U.S. are protected by GAF roofs than any other company: 1 in 4 homes in the U.S. have GAF products on them." The company is involved in both commercial and residential roofing projects.
"Part of our values," he said, "is to make an impact on the communities in which we live and work."
GAF is expanding at their Old Route 15 site, which will bring more jobs and money into the area, he said.
Meanwhile, human resources manager Miranda Ritter addressed the options secondary school students have at GAF that don't require a college degree. Sometimes a high school diploma or GED will suffice as a starter.
There are 53 employees at GAF in New Columbia; 14 of those required a four-year or technical degree, Ritter said.
"Are you a hands-on person? Do you want to learn electrical? Do you want a technical degree? There are so many options," she said. Ritter also talked about "soft skills" such as leadership skills and the ability to talk with people and recognize what inspires people. The ability to work well in a team environment is a desirable soft skill. "All these characteristics catch an employer's eyes when looking to hire someone."
Ritter told the students about the job opportunities that exist at GAF — and at salaries that are family sustainable ($40,000 and up, full time).
After an hour of background information, students were led on a tour of the 286,000 sq.-ft. warehouse.