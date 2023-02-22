SELINSGROVE — Proceeds from the 29th annual Selinsgrove Rotary Club Golf Tournament were donated to the current Everyone’s Playground Comfort Station fund drive. Tournament chair Gary Gonsar said the event raised $5,000 for the project.
“Since the inception of Everyone’s Playground, the Selinsgrove Rotary Club has taken an active role, both through volunteer involvement and financial support, in advocating for the project and helping make a safe play space for those with special needs,” Gonsar said. “Now with the addition of the ADA compliant comfort/changing station, the site becomes even more attractive and convenient for those visiting the specially designed recreational complex.”
Scheduled to be built next spring, the comfort station is projected to cost $125,000 and will accommodate two individuals and their caregivers while insuring the privacy for each.
The playground is located within the East Snyder Recreation Complex at 875 University Ave., Selinsgrove. It opened in 2019 and has become a popular destination for families throughout central Pennsylvania as well as other states.