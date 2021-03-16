SUNBURY — The Sunbury Rotary Club is seeking sponsors for Flags For Heroes to honor veterans, first responders, health care workers and frontline workers.
The American flags will be placed in Merle Philips Park during Memorial Day Weekend. It cost just $50 per flag and participants will receive a keepsake medallion with their hero’s name on it after the event.
The corporate sponsorships include Proud Sponsor, where the business leaves flyers and collection jars at their place of business; Gold Sponsor for businesses that donate $300; Platinum Sponsor for businesses that donate $1,000; and Paul Harris sponsor for businesses that donate $1,500. Each level has a certain number of flags available and other perks.
The individual sponsorships include Hero Sponsor for a $50 donation; Friend of Rotary for a $150 donation; 1917 Club for those who donate $1,000; and Service Above Self for those who donate $1,500. Each level has a certain number of flags available and other perks.
The sponsorship deadline is May 7.
For more information, contact the Sunbury Rotary Club at www.sunburyrotary.org or on Facebook.