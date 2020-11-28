HERSHEY — Though the final score isn't an indication, there was some doubt whether Jim Roth would finish Saturday as Pennsylvania's all-time winningest high school football coach.
However, the Southern Columbia offense scored four touchdowns on plays that covered 65 yards or more, and Roth won his 456th career game, passing former Berwick, Wyoming Valley West and Lake-Lehman legend George Curry for the state career win record in a 42-14 win over Wilmington at Hersheypark Stadium in the Class 2A state championship game.
"It really hasn't sunk in, yet, and it probably won't for a while," said Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth, wet from a Gatorade bath in the final minute of the victory. "I knew George pretty well, and got to know him over the years.
"I learned a lot from him. To be included in a category like this with someone like him, it's an honor in itself."
Roth's record is now 456-63-2, and Saturday marked his 11th state title as head coach of the Tigers. Southern Columbia won its fourth straight state title, and will look to tie its own record of consecutive state championships of five — set from 2002 to 2006 — next season.
This Southern Columbia senior class also finished its career at 60-0, and the winning streak of 60 games is currently the second-longest in state history. Southern Columbia will earn the record if it starts next season 7-0. The Clairton Bears won 66 straight games from 2009 through 2013.
Roth began his career at Line Mountain, while student teaching as an assistant wrestling coach, before joining Andy Ulicny's staff at Southern Columbia in 1980. He took over for Ulicny in 1984. The Tigers have never had a losing season under Roth, the closest coming in a 6-5 finish to his second season.
Southern Columbia has finished 16 seasons under Roth either undefeated or with just one loss. Roth is quick to share credit with his long-time coaching staff, as well. Defensive coordinator Andy Mills predates Roth on the staff by a season, joining in 1979.
Al Cihocki just wrapped his 38th season as an assistant, while John Marks has been there for 26 seasons. Mike Johnston has been on the staff for 25 seasons. That's a combined 105 seasons of service for four assistant coaches. Add in volunteer assistants, and seven Southern Columbia assistant coaches have spent at least 20 years on Roth's staff.
"It's about the program. They'll throw those numbers on me, but the most important thing to me is that we've won that many games as a program over that many years," Roth said. "It's the efforts of many, many people. A lot of my coaches have been with me a long time, and it's a tribute to them and the players."
Those players are pretty excited to be a part of history as well.
"It means everything to us. It's great to get him atop that Mount Rushmore (of coaches)," junior running back Gavin Garcia said. "To do it in a state championship game, it makes us a team he'll never forget."