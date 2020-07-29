A soil remediation project on Route 147 in Sunbury will cause lane restrictions today, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., in the area just south of the intersection with Reagan Street, said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Line Street will also be closed.
Drivers can expect the southbound lane and berm to be closed while work is being performed. Traffic will be controlled by single-lane conditions with flagging. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution, PennDOT said.