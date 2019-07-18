WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 6.7-mile $4.8 million resurfacing project on Route 147 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, begins Monday.
The project extends from Route 405 to Interstate 80. Work includes milling, paving, guide rail upgrades, rumble strips, and preservation work on bridge decks, said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman David Thompson.
Work also will be performed on ramps within the project limits. There will be daylight lane restrictions during the first phase of the project, which includes epoxy surface treatments on bridge decks. Long-term lane restrictions will be in place during highway paving operations. Work is expected to be completed in early November.