LEWISBURG — One lane of traffic along Route 15 south near Beagle Club Road will close temporarily this week for a diesel fuel cleanup in East Buffalo Township, Union County.
The right lane and shoulder will close during the cleanup, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be open. Closures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Delays are expected. PennDOT says motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
The spill occurred when a tractor-trailer crashed July 29.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO