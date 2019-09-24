Traffic Alert

LEWISBURG — One lane of traffic along Route 15 south near Beagle Club Road will close temporarily this week for a diesel fuel cleanup in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

The right lane and shoulder will close during the cleanup, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The left lane will be open. Closures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delays are expected. PennDOT says motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

The spill occurred when a tractor-trailer crashed July 29.

— ERIC SCICCHITANO

Tags

Recommended for you