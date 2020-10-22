SUNBURY — The people of Pennsylvania are hurting because of Gov. Tom Wolf's "dictatorial" approach to using emergency declarations and taking actions under the guise of COVID-19, said Pa. House Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, at a Thursday afternoon Daily Item Editorial Board meeting.
During questioning about a proposed Pennsylvania constitutional amendment that would require legislative approval if the governor wanted to extend an emergency declaration beyond 21 days — an amendment that Rowe has supported and voted for — Rowe accused Wolf of making declarations and ordering shutdowns that have hurt businesses in the 85th District, and beyond.
Rowe is seeking re-election in the 85th District, where he will face Democrat Katie Evans on Nov. 3. Thursday's meeting was part of The Daily Item's ongoing meetings with candidates running for office.
If the governor wants to maintain his emergency declaration, Rowe said, "I know that there are reasons for doing that. But for him to do so simply for him to retain his dictatorial powers is a wild aberration of our Constitution."
The intention of the emergency power declaration is that the governor needs to be able to react quickly in a time of emergency, Rowe noted. "It is not to give him absolute power indefinitely. What the general assembly is trying to do is to reassert our ability to speak on behalf of the people who elected us in how these emergencies should be handled.
"What we've seen is the governor to use his emergency powers to rule by executive order, with no legislative support or no legislative input," he said. "Despite the fact that we are the ones who speak for the people. We are the ones with boots on the ground."
Rowe contends that if the governor would consult with the legislature there would be fewer "artificial crises created by the governor's response," as certain businesses were shut down while others remained open.
"I do believe the governor is intentionally trying to be a dictator," Rowe said. "If he was not, he would have returned our phone calls. He would have approached the general assembly and wanted to work with us collaboratively on any of the pieces of legislation before us."
Rowe also responded to a question about the $1.3 billion in stimulus cash that the state has and how to use it — whether to help balance the budget, or to use elsewhere. Noting that the state is staring down a budget gap of $5.5 billion due to COVID shutdowns, "we look to spend that money in ways that are beneficial to constituents.
For example, he said, putting money directly into the hands of parents whose children might be going to cyber schools. "Taxpayer funds should fund students and not institutions. So making sure parents can afford things their children need in this new era of education is really important. I would support the use of CARES money for those educational purposes."
He would also support the general assembly building back up its "rainy-day fund so that we can balance the budget without raising taxes."
Rowe also supports a worker's rights bill (HB 2748), which would end the mandatory collection of union dues, freeing workers from paying union fees against their will.
About the minimum wage, he said, "the true minimum wage is zero because that is what you make if you don't have a job. The call to have a statewide minimum wage is one of those one size fits all ideas. That would be devastating to a rural area, where many of our local businesses can't afford a $15 minimum wage, like Tom Wolf is calling for.
By getting the government out of the way, you are able to create jobs and drive up wages. "I don't believe there should be a minimum wage. The minimum wage that an individual should earn is the amount that they are willing to work for."