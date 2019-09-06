HUMMELS WHARF — Recently elected Pa. Rep. David Rowe, R-85, Lewisburg, confirmed Thursday that he has been discussing sharing a satellite office in the Susquehanna Valley Mall with House colleague Lynda Schlegel Culver.
"But," Rowe said, "it is up to the caucus leadership if I will be able to hire the additional staff required to operate the satellite office."
The main 85th-district office will be remaining in Mifflinburg indefinitely, Rowe said. The new satellite office is currently under construction, Culver explained, "and the hope is that we can open it to constituents sometime within two weeks."
— RICK DANDES