DANVILLE — The Community Giving Foundation: Danville announced the creation of a new scholarship fund to support Danville Area High School students. The Royer Family Scholarship Fund was established by siblings Brent, Chris and Heather in honor and memory of their family and the support the Danville community has shown them over the years.
At the prompting of a local Danville educator and business owner, the siblings chose to set up a scholarship fund at the Foundation in honor of their father, Dr. Thomas Royer, and in memory of their mother, Mary Jane Ferdinand Royer, and their sister, Dr. Gwyneth Royer. Each was committed to the success and community feeling in Danville through careers and volunteerism in many areas, including the Ronald McDonald House, Camp Victory, Danville School Board, and growth of the Geisinger Health System, Life Flight, and Geisinger Care Center. The family has also participated in many wonderful activities the community has to offer, including Danville Community Singers and Danville High School cheerleading and forensics programs.
The Royer Family Scholarship Fund will award a one-year scholarship to Danville graduating seniors pursuing a career in the Arts. Consideration will be given to students enrolling in a certification program, associates, or undergraduate degree program with a career focus including journalism, music, fine arts, digital media, or other related fields. Special consideration will be given to students who participated in Danville’s forensics program. Contributions can be made to the Royer Family Scholarship Fund online at csgiving.org (click Donate and search “Royer”), or mail to the Community Giving Foundation, Attn: Royer Family Scholarship Fund, 725 West Front Street, Berwick PA 18603.
— THE DAILY ITEM