NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Council voted to retain Paul Ruane as president at Monday's reorganization meeting. Orlando Toro will serve as vice president, and Frank Wetzel, chairman pro tem.
Others on the council are Ann Boyer, Denise Guilbault, Ellie Rees, and Kaitlyn Simmons.
The council will hold meetings on the first Tuesday of each month, except for November, said borough manager Jan Bowman. That meeting is Nov. 2, since Election Day is Nov. 3.
On Wednesday, committee assignments were named and confirmed. They include:
Community development — which meets the second Monday at 7 p.m. — will be chaired by Kaitlyn Simmons, and include Guilbault and Boyer
Finance committee, which meets on the fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m. will be led by Rees who will work with Wetzel, and Guilbault
Wetzel will be the chairperson for the personnel department and will work with Ruane and Toro
Public safety, which meets on the third Tuesday, will be led by Boyer who will work with Simmons and Rees
Rules committee, which meets on the third Monday at 7 p.m., has Guilbault, as the chairperson, and Rees and Simmons
Streets committee meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Toro was chosen to be chairperson and he will work with Ruane and Simmons.
The sewer department committee, which meets the first Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., before council meetings, is comprised of Ruane, as chairperson, Toro and Wetzel.
Northumberland County Tax Collection Committee representative and the alternate is Ruane, representative.