The progressive and gay communities in the Valley reacted with excitement and joy upon hearing of the Supreme Court decision today that protects LGBTQ rights in the workplace.
Luis Medina, president of the Lewisburg Borough Council said, "a year ago I was at the demonstrations in Washington, D.C., when the justices first heard the case arguments. And now to get this decision, it's awesome."
But Medina also said he was surprised by the decision.
"Right now, the decision covers employment," he said. "So basically it is saying you can get married to a same-sex partner on a Friday, and you won't get fired on Monday. Now it is the law of the land, basically like what happened with marriage equality."
Medina sees a possible domino effect, he said. "We'll see if that extends someday to discrimination in housing accommodation."
But overall, he said, "I'm excited and surprised by the decision."
Cynthia Peltier, co-founder of the Community Zone, in Lewisburg, said she was "delighted" at the decision.
"It was about time," she said. "You know, in this movement, as with all movements, you make one step forward, three steps back, two steps forward ... So we've been doing this dance for a long time. I was really pleased though. This (decision) made my day, actually. We needed some good news."
There is so much going on, Peltier said. "People are off-balance. But it feels good right now."
Regina Russell, of Sunbury, the Central Susquehanna ACLU chapter president, said of the decision, "I wasn't surprised. But I was delighted.'
She was surprised that the decision was rendered so fast "and fairly. And the 6-3 vote speaks volumes, as Ruth Bader Ginsburg would say."
Implications of the ruling
The ruling is certainly reaffirming for LGBTQ individuals, explained Eddy Ng, professor of management, Bucknell University.
Employment is livelihood, he said.
"The protection afforded by the ruling provides a degree of safety and security, for any individual," he said. "When you factor in the frequent harassment, bullying and discrimination that LGBTQ individuals — or any minority group members — experience, today's decision provides a last line of defense to their livelihood. "
The 6-3 ruling is a surprise — and one that many pundits have been watching closely — given that Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Gorsuch are both conservative-leaning, Ng said.
"It demonstrates that both judges and the law are evolving with society's better understanding of sex, sexuality and gender identity," Ng said. "It also shows that the judiciary can be free from ideology and partisanship. I may be naive, but I feel this is the aspect of today's SCOTUS decision we should celebrate the most."
The implications are crucially important for both employers and employees, Ng noted. "Most employers, public and private, now have a duty to ensure that LGBTQ individuals are protected from discrimination, harassment and working bullying."
However, Ng cautioned, "smaller organizations of less than 15 employees, are exempt from this, leaving some LGBTQ employees vulnerable."