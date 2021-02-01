Attorneys representing Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township presented arguments Monday to a Union County judge over the much-disputed contract governing municipal oversight of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department.
Lewisburg, which initiated a lawsuit against the township and by extension, the regional police commission, looks to resume a 52-48 percent split of municipal funding for the department with the township paying the greater amount. The borough also demands the township be made to pay back an undetermined amount, likely totaling tens of thousands of dollars, the borough believes is owed to department coffers.
East Buffalo Township wants the judge to uphold its own interpretation of the contract, known as an intergovernmental agreement. That would cement their view that either municipality can request a set amount of police coverage year to year, something the township has done since 2017. Prior to 2017, the township had abided by the 52-48 split.
Should President Judge Michael Hudock not rule in the township’s favor, the municipality requests certain information such as comparative municipal demographic data — population growth, assessed property values, etc. — not incorporated in the language of the intergovernmental agreement be barred from a civil trial.
Hudock presided over Monday’s 30-plus minute hearing and did not indicate when a ruling would be made.
Attorney Brian Gabriel, representing Lewisburg, argued that the intergovernmental agreement is ambiguous. He cited language in the actual contract along with a formula referred to in an accompanying contractual exhibit. The formula dictated a 52-48 split in 2011 as the municipalities were finalizing oversight of the newly created department.
The percentage split was agreed to and abided by the municipalities through the 2016 budget before East Buffalo Township unilaterally decided to request 50 percent of available police protection units (PPU) — a unit of measurement that helps guide how much time officers spend in either locality. The split was subject to change upon agreement by both parties, Gabriel said.
“If the formula and percentage split were not intended, there’s no reason to reference it in the first place,” Gabriel said.
Attorney Ron Finck, representing East Buffalo Township, maintained that there is no ambiguity with respect to the municipal funding portion of the intergovernmental agreement. He cited the agreement’s specific language that states that PPUs “shall be apportioned to each party to this agreement on an equitable basis in accordance with the (PPU) formula for funding as determined from time to time by the governing bodies of the municipalities to this agreement and as initially reflected in Exhibit C …”
Their interpretation is that either municipality can determine on its own and without the approval of the other as to how many PPUs they’d like to request. And while the language cited Exhibit C where the formula is specified for 2011, Finck said it was never intended that the township maintain that split.
“If it was intended that East Buffalo Township pay 52 percent of the cost from now until perpetuity, why wouldn’t the agreement just say that?” Finck asked. Hudock had also asked that question during the proceedings.
Finck argued that Lewisburg is attempting to have a judge retroactively define how much police coverage either municipality must maintain. That runs counter to a law that states municipalities must make such decisions based on specific funding allocations on their own.