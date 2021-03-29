Efforts to improve the health of those living in rural communities must go beyond doctors and hospitals, population health experts say.
Much of an individual’s well-being is determined by factors that include environment, lifestyle and socioeconomic situations. The population health term for those influences is social determinants of health.
“Social determinants of health are factors that affect morbidity and mortality other than clinical care,” said Billy Oglesby, interim dean of the Jefferson College of Population Health at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.
In “Healthy People 2020,” the federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion lists 15 social determinants. Among them are:
Availability of resources to meet daily needs, such as safe housing and local food markets.
Access to educational, economic and employment opportunities.
Access to health care services.
Opportunities for recreational and leisure-time activities.
Transportation options.
Socioeconomic conditions.
Public safety.
Literacy.
“We used to think that access to quality health care was the main driver in morbidity and mortality,” Oglesby said. “Especially for chronic illness, it matters where you live and the resources that are available in your community.”
Disparities in the social determinants of health for rural residents lead to health disparities that can be seen in national death rates, he said.
“Just look at the 10 leading causes of death in the United States,” Oglesby said. “Rural residents are more likely than urban residents to die from five of them. The numbers are huge. That’s 71,000 more rural deaths that could be prevented.”
Exercise and diet
The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration’s Rural Health Information Hub website reviewed Center for Disease Control and Prevention mortality demographics and found the current life expectancy is 77 years for rural residents and 80 years for those living in large metropolitan areas.
The age-adjusted mortality rates are 20% higher for heart disease, 11% higher for cancer, 42% higher for unintentional injury, 43% higher for chronic lower respiratory disease and 17% higher for stroke.
Many of the health disparities are the result of lifestyle choices that are more predominant in rural areas, Oglesby said. Diabetes, obesity and smoking are more prevalent in rural areas and smokeless tobacco is twice as common.
Even access to physical activity and healthy food choices are limited in some rural areas.
For many residents, a dollar store might be the closest source of groceries, Oglesby said, pointing out that canned and processed food is not always the most nutritious.
Geisinger in 2016 launched its Fresh Food Farmacy program to help diabetic patients who are food insecure. Patients are given a “prescription” primary care physician for the Fresh Food Farmacy. Working on consultation with the health system's dietitians and pharmacists through diabetes education, patients pick foods from suggested items — fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, lean proteins, canned and boxed goods and whole grains. The goods are low in fat and sodium and follow a heart-healthy suggested diet. They’re allotted enough for two meals a day, five days a week.
The program was born out of a pilot program in 2016. Northumberland County was chosen as the first location because of high rates of diabetes and food insecurity. Potential patients are identified through electronic health record information and screenings.
Geisinger’s Fresh Food Farmacy sites currently are located in Shamokin, Scranton and Lewistown. During the pandemic, Geisinger also added a porch delivery service for patients with transportation needs who are enrolled in the Food Farmacy program, hospital officials said recently. The hospital also offers contact-free, drive-through programs where food is placed in the trunk of an individual’s vehicle.
“A lot of rural areas don’t have sidewalks,” he said “Where do you go for physical activity?”
There are some health advantages to rural areas, one of which was demonstrated during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In urban areas, infectious diseases spread more rapidly,” Oglesby said.
Value of partnerships
Population health and social determinants are gaining traction in the health care world, but Oglesby points out it is more of a patchwork of approaches.
“I like to say the social determinants of health issues are pretty much the same as those of urban areas, but how we solve the problems has to be so different,” said Janice Walters, chief operating officer for the Pennsylvania Rural Health Model.
“We don’t have a lot of the infrastructure in our rural communities that urban settings have,” she said, pointing to the lack of public transportation options in many areas.
Hospital leaders understand the value of population health and work with other agencies to address the social needs with programs such as support for food banks, Walters said.
“We are recognizing it is going to take partnership with other state agencies to really solve the problem,” she said.
In Johnstown, Conemaugh Diabetes Institute is working with the Moxham Food Pantry, a neighborhood food bank. The institute’s dietitian helps the food pantry provide more nutritious options. The collaboration is among several developed through 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, a partnership of the Jefferson College of Population Health and Johnstown-based 1889 Foundation.
The center’s core program is developing a support network of agencies through the Pathways Community HUB Model in which community health workers connect at-risk individuals with resources to improve their lives. Outreach areas include Cambria and Somerset counties.
‘Buckets of need’
The hub program is designed to connect community resources to those who need the services and help, HUB Executive Director Jeannine McMillan said.
“There are many amazing social and medical service providers in our region,” McMillan said when the program launched last year. “The community health workers connecting individuals to these resources will have a significant impact on improving the health of those most vulnerable in our communities.”
The program has identified 21 pathways to serve clients, including adult education, transportation, housing, medication screening, medical referrals and social services.
“Pathways are really just buckets of need,” McMillan said.
The program also illustrates the increased awareness of factors that affect overall health. Many agencies are shifting their plans to address those needs. In the past, home health programs saw social work as outside their scope, said Paula Thomas, president of UPMC Home health care.
“Social workers (are) an important part of our team now,” she said. “We often are sending them in on some of those complex cases just to make sure (patients) have what they need in those areas because they know those resources.”