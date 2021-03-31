Rx for Rural Health Part 3: Pandemic accelerates growth of telemedicine

Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High near 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.