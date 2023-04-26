DANVILLE — Geisinger president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu on Wednesday said the day-to-day operations of the health system will not change and he does not anticipate staff cuts after Geisinger was acquired by Kaiser Permanente as part of a new national nonprofit health care initiative.
Ryu, who will eventually transition into the CEO role with newly-formed Risant Health, said local patients, employees, providers and communities in Geisinger's footprint should see a health system that remains "exactly the same."
He also said he does not anticipate any layoffs due to the acquisition, which still needs to through regulatory approval.
"This is not your typical acquisition," Ryu said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. "It is structured in a way that preserves local ownership, all the localness of Geisinger."
Geisinger serves more than 1 million patients at its 10 hospitals. It has more than 25,000 employees and 1,700 doctors along with its health plan, a research institute and its College of Health Sciences, which includes schools of medicine, nursing and graduate education.
"One of the beauties of this model is that we don't plan on any changes," Ryu said. "The care (patients) get from us, they can expect the same, regardless of the insurance. Partly why we are starting this new entity is to be able to continue all the great things we have. The pivot here is enhancing and augmenting, taking the familiar things people love about Geisinger and build on them."
That care, Ryu, relies on Geisinger's thousands of employees across its sprawling footprint.
"We don't anticipate any job impact," he said. "As an industry, we need to look at ways to be more efficient, looking at staffing models of tomorrow. We've been doing that for a number of years and will continue to do those things."
Geisinger's limited partnership with Evangelical Community Hospital will be unchanged as well.
"Nothing changes for Evangelical," hospital CEO Kendra Aucker said. "We work cooperatively with Geisinger, but they have no control of or influence over us.
"Geisinger’s move to Risant Health will have no impact on Evangelical’s ability to continue caring for the communities we serve. We remain focused on our promise to the Central Susquehanna Valley — providing exceptional healthcare, accessible to all, in the safest and most compassionate atmosphere possible to build a healthy community."
"Geisinger has many relationships and looks forward to continuing to work with its current health systems and care providers just as it does today," Geisinger officials said in a statement. "Geisinger will continue to accept non-Geisinger health plans, partner with non-Geisinger provider organizations, and work with non-employed physicians."
Ryu said the partnership with Kaiser will not impact ongoing projects Geisinger has underway, including facilities in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Ryu said the agreement with Kaiser "enhances, bolsters and probably accelerates our ability to do those things."
The system previously announced last month it was scrapping plans to build a $180 million orthopaedic center in Columbia County. It has recently announced plans to build a behavioral health center near the main campus in Mahoning Township on land owned by Sisters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius.