NEW BERLIN — The S.U.N. Virtual Mall has partnered with Exhibitor Connect to pay fees for stores to be part of the virtual mall that opened in July.
Virtual Mall CEO Art Leiberman said that Exhibitor Connect, the company that has designed the mall’s virtual presence, has reached an agreement to pay the fees for one year for all of the stores. It means the mall and its 23 retailers aren’t going anywhere until 2022.
The virtual shopping center —www.sunvirtualmall.net — enables stores with websites that emulate e-Commerce sites without the costs of actually creating and maintaining the site. Also, producing enough revenue to allow failing stores or even start-ups to be able pay a reasonable fee to participate. The website appears as a mall with storefronts, interior shops and an exterior and interior design of a mall.
After several months Lieberman decided to allow storeowners to have three months free in the mall and to pay himself, both for the creation of the storefront and to install the store into the software. Now, After 6 months, 23 retailers and service businesses had signed on to the virtual mall.