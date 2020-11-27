SELINSGROVE — Saint Pius X Church held a midday drive-thru pick-up Thanksgiving hot meal, ensuring that people wouldn't go without turkey, fixings, and dessert on the holiday.
This is the fifth year that organizer Carla Minori, of Selinsgrove, has put together a free Thanksgiving meal through Saint Pius X.
"We're picking up what the (All Saints) Episcopal Church had been doing for years," she said. "My husband and I helped with that. The parish kind of 'aged out.' We helped them with deliveries until they couldn't do it anymore. We started doing the meals here."
In a normal year, she said, they would do sit down, take outs and deliveries.
"But this is not a normal year," Minori quickly added.
"There are people that are looking for a sit-down dinner and we miss that community and fellowship," she said. "It's a different year and we have to do the best that we can."
Her team of volunteers cooked and carved 13 turkeys.
Last year they totaled more than 100 meals, counting in-person, take-out and deliveries.
By mid-morning, 93 meals had already been delivered.
"And we have enough for 90 more people in the drive-through, which began at 11 o'clock. I'm hoping we don't run out of food."
Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, corn, green beans, pumpkin pie, apples, and rolls are just some of what is in the packs given to recipients.
Main food donors were Weis Markets, Weavers, "and so much help from our parishioners," she said.
As cars began to roll by, Minori crossed her arms and surveyed the group of volunteers. "I think we are in good shape," she said. "We have our traffic under control. We are doing great."
In all, Minori said they had about 30 volunteers to help prepare and distribute the meal.
Haydee Policastro, of Selinsgrove, said, "I’m going to have a quiet Thanksgiving this year because of the coronavirus. I can’t have my family from out of state, so this is very nice."
Charlotte Stoss, of Selinsgrove, picked up meals for some neighbors who live in a high rise.
"For me, this is great because I love turkey and I don't cook. I'm too old," Stoss said
Destin Fedder lives in Danville, but his family is largely in Selinsgrove. He was at the church picking up five meals for family members.
"This is terrific cause it brings a sense of community, even though we have to socially distance," he said. "I feel like more people should know about this. It's really good that at a time like this, these people are giving back to the community."