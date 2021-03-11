SUNBURY — The prothonotary position of Northumberland County is the only row office of four that is a competitive race for the primary election on May 18.
Incumbent Jamie Saleski and Dan McGaw are facing off against each other on the Republican ticket. Jason Radel, a political newcomer from Milton, is the only candidate on the Democrat ticket.
Saleski won her first four-year term in 2017, having worked as a data entry clerk in the prothonotary's office since 2007.
McGaw, a former Shamokin City Councilman, ran unsuccessfully against Saleski in the 2017 primary election as he tried to secure the Republican nomination.
Incumbents Coroner James Kelley, Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds and Clerk of Orphans Court Tina Mertz, and Controller Christopher Grayson are running unopposed.
Kelly is seeking his sixth four-year term. Mertz is seeking her second four-year term. Grayson is seeking his third four-year term.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER