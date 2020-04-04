SUNBURY — Volunteers and workers from the Salvation Army and Central Susquehanna Opportunities wore masks and gloves as they distributed food to more than 100 families on Friday.
The food distribution, held at the Sunbury headquarters at 40 S. Fourth St., was scheduled in cooperation with CSO in Shamokin due to the need during the COVID-19 crisis. Eight volunteers and employees were part of the event.
"I've been working at home for three weeks; I feel much better being out here helping with the situation," said Karla Procopio, the development director with CSO. "It's been really bad."
Procopio said everybody needs help now and then, especially now.
"Other than the masks and gloves it's pretty normal, just busier," said Harold Raker, of Shamokin, who has been volunteering with the Salvation Army for 20 years. "A lot of people need it right now."
The phone calls for the Salvation Army have been non-stop, said Raker.
Jessica Duperree, co-captain of the Salvation Army, the volunteers and employees were "willing and kind."
"We couldn't have done it without them," said Duperree. "It was a little difficult, but I think a lot of people got fed and that's the best part."
Kathy O'Toole, of Sunbury, said this was the first time she came to the Salvation Army to help. She risked her own health on Friday to help pick up food for her brother who lives at Scott Tower.
"What a wonderful thing for the Salvation Army to do," said O'Toole. "I can't say thank you enough. With all the help, it's nice."
O'Toole thanked the Salvation Army and the CSO for organizing the event.