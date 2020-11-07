SUNBURY — The Salvation Army's annual holiday fundraiser kicks off today with a name change and a goal of raising $115,000 to help Valley residents in need this year.
The 2020 "Here. For Good" campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley's less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
"With the name change, we wanted to ensure that people know they have the ability to look to us for help regardless of their financial status," said Joel Harris, Salvation Army community coordinator in the Sunbury and Milton offices. "Everyone was impacted by COVID. People who are normally self-sustaining and have a solution, we want them to understand that they can look to us for help, too. We're here, for now, we've been here for 120 years and we're here for everybody."
The Needy Family Fund is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and has helped people during the time of COVID-19. The 2019 campaign raised $132,135, the third-largest total in the campaign's history. The highest was in 2013 at $145,128 and the second-highest was $133,258 in 2015.
"A lot of families have had unexpected financial losses this year," said Harris. "We have an increase across the board. This campaign funds our ability to provide assistance throughout the year. From March until now, we have been one of the leading suppliers of food and financial assistance, and we have not turned a single person away. That's because of this fundraiser."
The final total last year included $5,000 from the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, $10,000 from the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation and $50,000 from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The three foundations have donated nearly $540,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation pledged a $50,000 match for the first $50,000 raised.
"This year in particular we are exceedingly grateful to have been here, and partner with so many amazing agencies and individuals, to help those affected in a myriad of ways from COVID-19," said Captain Jessica Duperree, of Sunbury's Salvation Army. "In this upcoming season, we believe it is imperative to let our partners know the elevated needs we have seen. And also to let all individuals know that we’re here to lessen the burden as we can when it comes to enjoying a Christmas meal together and to have gifts for you to share with your children. It is a privilege to be part of continuing the same great work, changed only in name, but not in heart or action. May God bless each one."
Lt. Jared Starnes, of Milton Salvation Army, said the organization has served in Milton and the surrounding areas for more than 100 years.
"We have continued to adapt our services to help others in our community," said Starnes. "Over the past year, the need in our community has grown. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a direct cause for this. As we approach the Christmas season we are anticipating helping even more families. Every gift is deeply appreciated and we are excited to continue to join with our community to help others. We are proud to have support through the Here. For Good Campaign to raise funds for the work we do in our community.”
The Daily Item's Editor Dennis M. Lyons and Publisher Fred Scheller said they are both looking forward to the new name and campaign.
"Reinventing the name shows that we are not living in the past," said Scheller. "Our community has changed and needs are different. It's the kind of progressive thinking that will help this project thrive for years. Which is great for the community. We are all aware of the hardships created by the pandemic. This makes this fund even more important to the people who live here. We're all in this together."
“It’s always been important for The Daily Item to be a major sponsor of this fund, which supports people when they need it the most,” said Lyons. "I think the name change to 'Here. For Good' helps clearly define our mission. We are here. We are part of this community. And we want to find many good ways to be supportive."
"Considering what we’ve all been through this year, there’s no doubt there are more people facing hardships than ever,” Lyons added. “We urge all who can to contribute what they can to help sure their needs get addressed.”
Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. President/CEO Roger S. Haddon said the fund is here for people in need.
"This fund provides a year-long resource for our friends and neighbors who hit a speed bump in the road of life," said Haddon. "If 2020 has taught us nothing else, it has taught us to expect the unexpected. That's the reason for the "Here. For Good" fund."
Due to COVID-19, there will be no distribution days. Instead, recipients will be scheduled a specific time for pick up in December and be given toys, clothing and vouchers for food from either Surplus Outlet in Northumberland or Lingle's Neighborhood Market in Watsontown.
The Salvation Army is working with Mifflinburg Bank & Trust to collect the funds.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, Pa., 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.