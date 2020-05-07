SUNBURY — The Salvation Army of Sunbury will be doing a food distribution this week in partnership with Operation BBQ Relief at 40 S. Second St.
The first one was held on Tuesday and the next one is held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday until all boxes are given out. No call ahead is needed.
Recipients are asked to come to the back of the building by the playground and follow the social distancing tape. If people received a box last week, they are able to come again this week. Each contains frozen dinners, cold lunch meat sandwiches, and shelf-stable food, said Co-Captain Jessica Duperree.
"We are also doing same-day appointments on Wednesday and Thursday between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for boxes from the Central Pa Food Bank," said Duperree.
Follow the Salvation Army of Sunbury on Facebook for more information.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER