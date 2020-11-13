SUNBURY — The three Salvation Army locations in Sunbury, Milton and Shamokin kicked off the annual red kettle drive campaign on Friday.
Now called the Rescue Christmas campaign, officials from the three locations gathered in Cameron Park in Sunbury with elected officials and bell ringers to announce the start of the program. Volunteers and physical locations will be scaled back due to an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but donors have virtual options this year.
“I do think we have a community that’s willing to step up and take the calling,” Sunbury Co-Captain Scott Duperree said.
State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, said it doesn’t feel like Christmas without the sound of the Salvation Army bells.
“It makes me smile,” said Culver. “It represents hope to people who sometimes feel hopeless. This year, more than any other year we will need a helping hand during this holiday season.”
COVID-19 will make it challenging this year because of less physical shopping and more people in need, Culver and the Salvation Army official said.
“The healing hands the Salvation Army offers is what our communities need right now,” said Culver.
The goal for the three locations is $115,000: $50,000 at Sunbury, $35,000 at Shamokin and $30,000 at Shamokin. Last year, the three locations brought in $131,000: $62,000 from Sunbury, $33,000 from Shamokin and $36,000 from Milton.
Beverly Hughes, 60, has been volunteering as a bellringer since 1979. She will be stationed at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in Watsontown this season.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’ll be fine,” said Hughes. “I’ll be standing outside and wearing the mask, but you never know what will happen.”
The physical locations will be at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market in Watsontown; Walmart in Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Shamokin; Tractor Supply in Shamokin Dam; the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove; Sunbury Market House; Lewisburg Farmer’s Market; Boyer’s Food Market in Mount Carmel, Elysburg and Ashland; and Atlas Farmer’s Market. This does not include small donation boxes at various counters of businesses across the area.
Each physical location has a QR code for virtual payments. There are also donation links on the Salvation Army website, each of the Facebook pages, and the websites of Country Cupboard in Lewisburg, Mattys Sporthouse in Lewisburg and Northumberland National Bank. Walmart also has an option to round up the bill at checkout.