WATSONTOWN — A local supermarket launched a holiday meal campaign on Friday that will benefit three local nonprofit organizations.
Lingle's Neighborhood Market, at W. Brimmer Ave., Watsontown, started Bags For a Brighter Holiday, a campaign over the next two months that will allow customers to purchase a food bag for $5.99 and donate it to the Salvation Army, Neighbors Helping Neighbors or Watsontown Guild. Store manager Ian Boyle and Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton, handed out fliers to customers on Friday morning to drum up support.
"This year for sure, people have limited funding and people are off work with the restrictions," said Boyle. "It's important to have that family time together. I was not unfortunate growing up, but I had friends who were and I know their daily struggles."
The program is in its fourth year. Last year, customers bought 1,610 bags. The goal this year is 2,000, said Boyle.
Owners Bill and Matt Lingle are also doing this campaign at six other Save-A-Lot stores and two other Lingle's stores.
The bags contain two cans of vegetables, a can of cranberry sauce, gravy and corn muffin mix. A customer can purchase the bag at the front registers and then one of the charitable organizations will pick it up over the next two months until Christmas Eve, said Boyle.
The bags at the Salvation Army will help supplement holiday Christmas bags, said Harris.
"This is an excellent resource for helping people in need," said Boyle. "It helps provide food for a couple days. It's a quick grab and go."
The Salvation Army has received many inquiries and request for assistance during the time of COVID. The Salvation Army partner with Farmers to Families, a USDA program that distributes agricultural products to families in need, in October.