SUNBURY — Sunbury Salvation Army Major Tammy Hench wants to reach the $50,000 goal the organization has set in order to help as many Valley families as possible.
On Friday Hench was joined by Milton branch Lieutenant Jared Starns, state Sen. John Gordner, state Reps. Lynda Culver and David Rowe, to kick off the 2021 Red Kettle holiday campaign, which is being called, "Hope Marches On."
“The Salvation Army is grateful for the generosity and kindness of its surrounding community members and leaders,” Hench, Corps Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army Sunbury Corps, said. “We are not able to be a beacon of hope for our struggling neighbors without support from our surrounding community – the Army behind The Salvation Army.”
Culver said when she thinks of Christmas, she always thinks of three things.
"Snow, lights and bells ringing," she said. "The Salvation Army is such an important part of communities and we want to do all we can to help them achieve their goals in order to help families."
Gordner agreed.
"The work you all do is amazing," he said. "We appreciate everything and we know so many families count on the Salvation Army in times of need. You give them hope when there is no hope."
Rowe, along with Culver and Gordner were the first to deposit money into the collection kettle.
"This is great and we are looking forward to a successful campaign, Hench said.
The Red Kettle has supported thousands of families throughout the Susquehanna Valley through the tenure of The Salvation Army. The campaign traditionally supports more than 400 families and 600 kids in the Milton and Sunbury area by providing holiday gifts, food and financial assistance. Funds also support senior outreach to 8 local nursing homes and high-rises, reaching hundreds of seniors. This year, the campaign hopes to sustain the mission through a post-pandemic world.